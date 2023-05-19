UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives $600.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $600.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH opened at $479.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.07. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $446.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

