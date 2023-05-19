US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.64

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 247754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

US Foods Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

