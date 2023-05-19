Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Trimmed by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

