Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,278,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.09. The company had a trading volume of 413,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,079. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.