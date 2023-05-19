Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 43,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,561,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,527. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

