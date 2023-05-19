Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $312.59. 483,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,902. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $315.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

