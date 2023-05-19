Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.67) target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of VANQ stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 230.30 ($2.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,829. The firm has a market cap of £584.68 million, a PE ratio of 719.68 and a beta of 1.62. Vanquis Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.91 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248.40 ($3.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.17.

In other Vanquis Banking Group news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 33,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.97), for a total value of £80,516.01 ($100,859.34). 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

