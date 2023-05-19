Velan Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Velan Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:VLN opened at C$12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.00. Velan has a 52-week low of C$4.76 and a 52-week high of C$12.85.
Velan Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.