Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Tops $0.0221 on Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.53 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02208564 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,364,967.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

