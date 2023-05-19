Venus Price Reaches $5.08 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Venus has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $75.67 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00018911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,906,444 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

