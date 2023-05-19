Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $45.86 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $45.86 million and $4.73 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003695 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008435 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

