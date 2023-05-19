Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,234 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $54,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $706,686.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares in the company, valued at $19,515,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,898 shares of company stock worth $21,542,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $339.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

