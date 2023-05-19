Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.10. 2,896,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,352. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

