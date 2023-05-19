Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 7.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,625,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,819. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

