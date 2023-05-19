Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,111,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,800,000 after buying an additional 137,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 83,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 446,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,676,000 after buying an additional 89,796 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.71. 1,950,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

