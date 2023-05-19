Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,083,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 824,967 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 621,387 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

