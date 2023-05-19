Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,180 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

