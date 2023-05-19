Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,105,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,824,000 after acquiring an additional 460,370 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 243,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,264,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,929,000.

IOO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.85. 43,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,207. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

