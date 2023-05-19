Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 19,793 shares.The stock last traded at $44.34 and had previously closed at $43.88.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $506.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58.

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUSE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 10,588.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

