Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.
Vishay Precision Group Price Performance
VPG opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Precision Group
In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,815,275.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.
