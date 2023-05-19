Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

VPG opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,815,275.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.