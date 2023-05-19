Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTLE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of VTLE opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $814.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

