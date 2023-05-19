Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTLE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Vital Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VTLE opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $814.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35.
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
