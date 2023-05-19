Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Vital Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VTLE opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $814.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
