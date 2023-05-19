Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $814.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

