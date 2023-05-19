Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $196.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.70. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

