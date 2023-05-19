Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 111,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,522,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,430,000 after acquiring an additional 152,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 235,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 53,633 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 74,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,997,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,377,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

