Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock remained flat at $108.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

