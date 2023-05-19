Waddell & Associates LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,622,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,113,215. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

