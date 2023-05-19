Waddell & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,188. The company has a market capitalization of $291.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

