Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,150,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 746,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,508,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.03.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.