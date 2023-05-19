Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Citigroup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.34.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE WMT opened at $151.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.63. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $408.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

