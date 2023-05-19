Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $562,378.82 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,537,752 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

