Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Raised to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $55.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,226,000 after purchasing an additional 382,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,266,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,913,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

