WAX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.78 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $193.44 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,984,282,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,305,839,539 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

