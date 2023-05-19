Wayfinding Financial LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.54. The stock had a trading volume of 883,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock worth $139,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

