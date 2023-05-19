Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $2.58 Million in iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF makes up 2.1% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned approximately 27.83% of iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MIDF remained flat at $36.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

