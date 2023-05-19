Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,796,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,765,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

