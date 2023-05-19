Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,495,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 651,792 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,064.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 827,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 865,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 27,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 147,447 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,132. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

