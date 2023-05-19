Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 897.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGRO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,827 shares. The company has a market cap of $612.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.