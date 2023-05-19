Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,714 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,925. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

