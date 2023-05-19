Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $20.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,574 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 1.31% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. 137,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.