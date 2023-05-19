Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 105,737 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,737 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,010. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

