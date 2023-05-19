Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 3.21% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AZBL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,284. The firm has a market cap of $122.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $27.55.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.