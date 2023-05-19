Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 3,464 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3,087.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 63,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,856. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $812.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

