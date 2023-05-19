Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 432 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. 14,155,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,689,199. The firm has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

