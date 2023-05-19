Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 7,695 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,642,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,319,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $338.21.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

