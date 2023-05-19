WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WEC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

