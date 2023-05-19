Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH.UN)

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE: NWH.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2023 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

4/5/2023 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

4/4/2023 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$12.50 to C$11.00.

4/3/2023 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

4/3/2023 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

TSE NWH.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.85. 375,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.38. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$13.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

