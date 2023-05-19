Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EOD opened at $4.25 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $150,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More

Dividend History for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.