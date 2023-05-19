Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EOD opened at $4.25 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $150,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

