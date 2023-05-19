Wells Fargo & Company Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,000.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,712.06.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,648.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,565.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,498.24.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

