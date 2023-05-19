Wells Fargo & Company Trims Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Target Price to $85.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB opened at $71.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.55 and a beta of 1.41. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

