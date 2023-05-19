Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $81.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,570 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after acquiring an additional 567,977 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 334.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

